Brokers Set Expectations for Six Flags Entertainment Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.50) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.10). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on SIX. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.21.

NYSE:SIX opened at $46.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.20. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $48.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 2.45.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 84.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

