Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

Brooks Automation has a payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Brooks Automation to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $89.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.56 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $91.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.00.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

BRKS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

