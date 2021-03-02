BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to report $1.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for BRP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the highest is $1.39 billion. BRP posted sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full year sales of $4.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BRP.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BRP by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BRP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in BRP by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BRP by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

DOOO opened at $75.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 3.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.13. BRP has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $78.16.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

