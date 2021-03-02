Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.70.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $227.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $131.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.35. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. Amgen’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

