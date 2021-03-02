Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Purchases Shares of 671 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $315.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $310.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.91. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $182.10 and a one year high of $320.04.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

