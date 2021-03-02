Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at B. Riley

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Truist lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.29.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $44.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.03. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 216.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

