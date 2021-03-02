Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 67,530 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Bunge worth $10,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Bunge by 352.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

In related news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $86,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,930,317.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BG opened at $78.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $79.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.41 and its 200-day moving average is $59.37.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

