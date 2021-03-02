Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) (LON:BNZL) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) (LON:BNZL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,060 ($26.91).

Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) stock opened at GBX 2,273 ($29.70) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,365.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,424.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.69. The firm has a market cap of £7.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.83. Bunzl plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,242 ($16.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 38.30 ($0.50) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Bunzl plc (BNZL.L)’s previous dividend of $15.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. Bunzl plc (BNZL.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

About Bunzl plc (BNZL.L)

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

