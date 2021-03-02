Burberry Group’s (BURBY) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BURBY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Burberry Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

BURBY opened at $25.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.95. Burberry Group has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $26.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.31.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

