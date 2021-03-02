Bureau Veritas’ (BVRDF) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Bureau Veritas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Bureau Veritas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bureau Veritas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BVRDF opened at $27.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.02. Bureau Veritas has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $28.21.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.