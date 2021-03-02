Burst (BURST) Trading 11.3% Lower Over Last Week

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Burst has a market cap of $8.29 million and $34,495.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Burst has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Burst coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Burst Coin Profile

Burst is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,116,223,303 coins. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Burst

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

