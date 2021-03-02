BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Buys 17,460 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 79.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,566 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,460 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 1.8% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,892,505,000 after buying an additional 4,812,150 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 537.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,690,382 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $239,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,038 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,389,260 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,601,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,833 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 237.9% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,085,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $136,240,000 after purchasing an additional 764,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP grew its position in shares of NIKE by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,361,535 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $296,467,000 after purchasing an additional 580,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.69. The company had a trading volume of 237,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,500,441. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.04 and a 200-day moving average of $130.57. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95. The stock has a market cap of $215.49 billion, a PE ratio of 78.66, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 392,500 shares of company stock worth $55,498,550. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.40.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

