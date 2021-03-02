BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Increases Stock Holdings in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 900,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,550 shares during the period. Arco Platform comprises approximately 10.5% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned about 3.27% of Arco Platform worth $31,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arco Platform by 2,432.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 18,241 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 38,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 23,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arco Platform presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Shares of Arco Platform stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.82. 3,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,785. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.34 million, a P/E ratio of 203.54 and a beta of 0.97. Arco Platform Limited has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $58.93.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($1.03). Arco Platform had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $38.84 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arco Platform Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.