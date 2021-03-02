CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at TD Securities from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 36.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CAE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CAE from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAE traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,011. CAE has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 161.73, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.43 million. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CAE will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in CAE during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

