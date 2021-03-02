Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Senior Officer Sells C$72,105.00 in Stock

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Senior Officer Kevin Lee Ford sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.55, for a total transaction of C$72,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,606,368.30.

Shares of CGY stock opened at C$65.31 on Tuesday. Calian Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$31.29 and a 52-week high of C$71.91. The stock has a market cap of C$637.43 million and a PE ratio of 33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$62.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$63.35.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$116.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$112.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Calian Group Ltd. will post 3.8599998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.12%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CGY shares. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$73.50 to C$76.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

