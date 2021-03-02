Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCDX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCDX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 5,425.0% from the January 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LCDX opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $0.67.

Get Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics alerts:

About Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc, a medical technologies company, designs, develops, and markets imaging solutions that shows tissue at the cellular level in the United States. The company provides VivaScope 1500, a reflectance confocal imaging system that enables clinicians and researchers to capture confocal images that depict cellular structures of living tissue; and VivaScope 3000, a hand-held in vivo reflectance confocal microscope for skin imaging.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.