California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 139,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Criteo were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo in the 4th quarter worth $1,846,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Criteo in the 4th quarter worth $913,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Criteo by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Criteo by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,533,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Criteo by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 182,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 110,283 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRTO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.72.

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.00. Criteo S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $37.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Criteo’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

