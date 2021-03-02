California Public Employees Retirement System Has $2.61 Million Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Warrior Met Coal worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 14.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCC stock opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.65 and a beta of 1.25. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $212.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.55 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.62%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

