California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of NETGEAR worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,712,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,192,000 after purchasing an additional 410,933 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,040,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,063,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 193.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,312,000 after purchasing an additional 455,624 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 261.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 429,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 310,910 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 339,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 141,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $34,215.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,421.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 29,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,169,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,390 shares of company stock worth $5,769,087. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $41.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.50. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $367.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. NETGEAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NTGR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NETGEAR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

