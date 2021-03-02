California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,300 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 47.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 75,284 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 41.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 179,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 52,800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 132,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 13,380 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EPAC opened at $25.21 on Tuesday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $25.96. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 420.24 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $119.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPAC. G.Research lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

