California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 5,583 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,583 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 10,777 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 113.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 104,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 55,753 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 52.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 22,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,087,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,634,000 after purchasing an additional 120,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.10.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UCTT shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

In other news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 5,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $226,064.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,503.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,014. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

