Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.22 million and a P/E ratio of -20.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.67. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.34). As a group, equities analysts expect that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,047,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,611,000 after purchasing an additional 697,687 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP raised its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,200,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 11.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) operates as a biopharmaceutical company in Stockholm, Sweden. It focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a unique formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area.

