Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners to post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ CLMT opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.73. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29.

CLMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products, which are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

