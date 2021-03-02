Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,023 Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Global X SuperDividend ETF worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDIV. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 60,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF stock opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.10.

