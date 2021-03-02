Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Timken were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in The Timken during the third quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in The Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in The Timken by 1,379.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKR stock opened at $81.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $86.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.22%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TKR. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of The Timken in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.57.

In other The Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $286,475.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,339,577.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $4,225,198.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,022,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,987 shares of company stock worth $6,549,199. 11.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

