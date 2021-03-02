Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 268,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 54,764 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 296,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 64,263 shares during the period.

Shares of KOCT stock opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.37. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $26.41.

