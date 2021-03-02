Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,028 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $1,380,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 274,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,776,000 after buying an additional 14,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Longbow Research raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.57.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $82.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $87.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.26.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Owens Corning announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.