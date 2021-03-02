Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CWH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Camping World from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $33.66 on Friday. Camping World has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $42.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.29.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 4,112 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $131,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 107,572 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $4,267,381.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,472,422 shares of company stock valued at $56,467,503. Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Camping World by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,870,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,765,000 after buying an additional 445,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Camping World by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,706,000 after buying an additional 42,779 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Camping World by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 588,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,496,000 after buying an additional 307,215 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Camping World by 1,210.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 486,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after buying an additional 449,003 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Camping World by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 358,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,327,000 after buying an additional 9,715 shares during the period. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

