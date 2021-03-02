Canaccord Genuity Cuts Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target to $155.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BYND. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Beyond Meat from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.63.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $147.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.89. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of -326.90 and a beta of 1.96. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total transaction of $31,081.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 45,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,330,768.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total transaction of $2,190,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,164,835.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,221 shares of company stock worth $7,070,081. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

