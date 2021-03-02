Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CBWBF. CIBC upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Canadian Western Bank to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at $25.93 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.66.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

