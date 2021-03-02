Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CWB. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Canadian Western Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Western Bank has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$32.36.

CWB opened at C$32.79 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$15.70 and a 12-month high of C$33.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.86 billion and a PE ratio of 11.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.15.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$236.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$229.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 2.5999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mario Vittorio Furlan sold 6,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.11, for a total value of C$180,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$539,992.74.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

