Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its target price upped by TD Securities from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CFPZF. Raymond James increased their price target on Canfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC raised their target price on Canfor from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canfor from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.40.

Canfor stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. Canfor has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $22.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.45.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

