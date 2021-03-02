Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $8.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CFPUF. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.50.

CFPUF stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.95.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

