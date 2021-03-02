CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 90.8% from the January 28th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 673,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CGRW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,423. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13. CannaGrow has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.32.

Get CannaGrow alerts:

About CannaGrow

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc develops, designs, and builds grow facilities for legal cannabis industry in the State of Colorado. It offers design, permitting, development and construction, site management, staffing, research, and other professional services. The company was formerly known as BizAuctions, Inc and changed its name to CannaGrow Holdings, Inc in November 2014.

Recommended Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for CannaGrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannaGrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.