Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.28% from the company’s previous close. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TRHC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.36.

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $39.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $931.91 million, a P/E ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.43.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. Research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 24,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $1,163,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,954,826.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 6,033 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $241,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,327 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. Its proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. The company offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

