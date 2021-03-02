Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,171 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,342 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $195.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,539,416. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $200.60. The company has a market cap of $355.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.63, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.21.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $1,488,745.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,745.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,299,704 shares of company stock worth $235,913,483 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

