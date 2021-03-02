Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 990.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FIS traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.78. The company had a trading volume of 27,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,824,712. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -775.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.93 and a 200 day moving average of $140.85. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

In related news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.27.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

