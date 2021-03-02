Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 21,603 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 94.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,603 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises 2.1% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $12,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,121,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,204,000 after acquiring an additional 61,244 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,009,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,730,000 after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 614.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 578,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,096,000 after purchasing an additional 497,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,234,000 after purchasing an additional 43,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 485,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period.

IWO traded down $4.12 on Tuesday, reaching $316.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,834. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.54 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $317.03 and its 200 day moving average is $264.61.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

