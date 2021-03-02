Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,280 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $105,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.86. 2,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,357. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $96.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.04.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.