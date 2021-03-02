Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,962 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.3% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.47% of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBMK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,101. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average of $26.41. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $28.55.

