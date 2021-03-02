Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.70

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.70 and last traded at $13.64, with a volume of 623 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 19.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Anthony S. Barry acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $126,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,233.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter worth $105,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

