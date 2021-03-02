Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Short Interest Update

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of COOSF stock opened at $56.98 on Tuesday. Carbios SAS has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $75.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.43.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carbios SAS in a report on Friday, January 8th.

About Carbios SAS

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers. The company produces enzymated pellets for use in the production of biosourced and biodegradable plastics. It also recycles plastic waste into plastic materials; and produces polylactic acid.

