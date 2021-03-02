Carbon (CRBN) Price Hits $0.0935 on Major Exchanges

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 2nd. In the last week, Carbon has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Carbon token can currently be bought for $0.0935 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges. Carbon has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $115,586.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $238.15 or 0.00498178 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00075712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00078918 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00079738 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00057026 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.65 or 0.00469952 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000477 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 41,194,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,874,711 tokens. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio.

