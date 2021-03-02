Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,048,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,096 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.46% of Cardlytics worth $292,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cardlytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cardlytics by 241.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Cardlytics by 477.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Cardlytics by 1,538.3% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 212,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after buying an additional 199,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair cut Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.17.

CDLX opened at $141.28 on Tuesday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.10 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.89.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Cardlytics news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $1,372,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.21, for a total value of $314,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,873,146.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,272,599. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

