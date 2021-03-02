Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Cardlytics stock opened at $141.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Cardlytics has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $161.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -84.10 and a beta of 2.63.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDLX shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.17.

In related news, insider Kirk Somers sold 21,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total value of $2,841,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.79, for a total value of $229,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,883,409.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,886 shares of company stock worth $9,272,599. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

