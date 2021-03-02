Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Lifted to “Outperform” at Macquarie

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CUK stock opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $31.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.89.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 747.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 5,420,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781,494 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 7.2% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 543,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after buying an additional 36,436 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at $9,835,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,165,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares in the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

