Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Shares Gap Down to $127.25

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 127.25 ($1.66), but opened at GBX 122 ($1.59). Carr’s Group shares last traded at GBX 122 ($1.59), with a volume of 31,570 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

The company has a market cap of £116.51 million and a PE ratio of 11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 132.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 121.35.

In related news, insider Neil Austin sold 39,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63), for a total value of £49,843.75 ($65,121.18). Also, insider Kristen Eshak Weldon bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £12,300 ($16,070.03).

Carr’s Group Company Profile (LON:CARR)

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.

