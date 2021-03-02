Cascades Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cascades in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter.

Get Cascades alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Cascades in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$18.00 price target for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cascades from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Cascades from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.08.

Shares of TSE:CAS opened at C$17.58 on Monday. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$9.94 and a 12-month high of C$17.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 8.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Cascades’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.