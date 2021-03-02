CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) to Issue Dividend of $0.50

CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, March 19th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBMB opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. CBM Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CBM Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

About CBM Bancorp

CBM Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans.

