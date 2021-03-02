CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.04

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.04 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 164964 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CX shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 target price for the company. Citigroup cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Santander cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. CEMEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.87.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.81.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CX. RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,584,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,129,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539,626 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 642,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 375,697 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CEMEX by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,120,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,057,000 after buying an additional 607,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CEMEX during the third quarter worth $827,000. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

About CEMEX (NYSE:CX)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

